Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Water Situation Set to Improve Following Infrastructure Upgrade

25 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE water situation in the city of Bulawayo is set to improve significantly following the upgrading of the city's antiquated water and sewer infrastructure.

In July 2019 council started the implementation of the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP) with the support of the African Development Bank.

Part of the project included improving access to municipal water supply in identified project areas by improving efficiency of raw water pumping, treatment and distribution networks in areas supplied by the Magwegwe and Criterion reservoirs.

The rehabilitation works also involved the replacement of old valves, pumps and all associated civil works.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the project Thursday, the city's acting director of engineering service Sikhumbuzo Ncube revealed that almost 95 percent of the project had been completed.

The project, which is funded to the tune of US$37 million, had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Overall, the project is around 95% complete, disbursements are at 97 percent (but) the challenge is that the project's supply chain had been affected by Covid-19 hence some of the resources are yet to be delivered from Europe," said Ncube.

"We are anticipating the delivery of this by end of June and unfortunately that is when the project is ending so we had to consider extending it."

Under the programme, by-pass breakers were also installed and rehabilitated at the pump station at a cost of US$1,7million while the Criterion water treatment plant was rehabilitated at a cost of US$1,1 million.

"Other projects were the upgrading and renewal of water pipes in Pumula, Luveve and other areas where almost 171 km of pipes were installed while 8 100 meters were installed," he added.

The project included the rehabilitation of outfall sewers at the Southern Areas Sewer Treatment (SAST).

Bulawayo has been facing perennial water shortages as a result of antiquated water infrastructure and droughts.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X