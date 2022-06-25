South Africa: Cadre Deployment Unconstitutional and Illegal - Commission's Bombshell Finding On ANC's Key Policy

The State Capture Commission report has found that the ANC's deployment policy is unconstitutional and illegal. Commission chairperson, now Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo stated in Part 6 of the report that there is also no reason for the ANC's deployment committee to exist.

The ANC wields significant power through deployment and the finding is likely to give the party one of the biggest headaches. The six-volume State Capture report places the party at the heart of the descent into grand corruption in the democratic era.

Zondo also found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not been honest when he told the commission that the deployment committee did not make recommendations on judicial appointments.

Minutes subpoenaed by the commission found that the uber-powerful committee had in fact made recommendations to fill judicial vacancies - the minutes showed the party had made recommendations and preferences on judges. The Zondo report has revealed that the deployment committee has a wide-ranging power and arrogates to itself the decisions to "recommend" members of the:

Cabinet

Entire civil service from director upwards

Premiers and provincial administrations

Legislatures

Local government

Parastatals

Educational institutions

Independent statutory committees, agencies, boards and institutes

Ambassadorial appointments

International organisations and institutions

Until the...