South Africa: Cadre Deployment Unconstitutional and Illegal - Commission's Bombshell Finding On ANC's Key Policy

24 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

The State Capture Commission report has found that the ANC's deployment policy is unconstitutional and illegal. Commission chairperson, now Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo stated in Part 6 of the report that there is also no reason for the ANC's deployment committee to exist.

The ANC wields significant power through deployment and the finding is likely to give the party one of the biggest headaches. The six-volume State Capture report places the party at the heart of the descent into grand corruption in the democratic era.

Zondo also found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not been honest when he told the commission that the deployment committee did not make recommendations on judicial appointments.

Minutes subpoenaed by the commission found that the uber-powerful committee had in fact made recommendations to fill judicial vacancies - the minutes showed the party had made recommendations and preferences on judges. The Zondo report has revealed that the deployment committee has a wide-ranging power and arrogates to itself the decisions to "recommend" members of the:

  • Cabinet
  • Entire civil service from director upwards
  • Premiers and provincial administrations
  • Legislatures
  • Local government
  • Parastatals
  • Educational institutions
  • Independent statutory committees, agencies, boards and institutes
  • Ambassadorial appointments
  • International organisations and institutions

