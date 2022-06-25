Nigeria: Osun 2022 - PDP Alleges Plot to Cause Mayhem

Osun chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to cause mayhem before, during and after the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police and other law enforcement agencies to warn the party of the consequences of such action as people of the state will resist any attempt to derail the course of democracy.

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, the caretaker Committee chairman, Dr Akintunde Adekunle said unspecified numbers of buses have been booked secretly by the APC to bring in thugs and miscreants primarily to snatch ballot boxes in the course of the polls in the state.

He stated further that the party has concluded arrangements and plans with all the chairmen of various local governments in Lagos State to collaborate with their counterparts in Osun with a view to bringing in their members in Lagos into Osun State as voters.

"Less than a month to the July 16, the ruling party has also imported some thugs from Niger Delta with fake Police and Army uniforms to harass and intimidate genuine voters during the election process.

"Moreover, we have it on good authority that a Senior Special Adviser to former governor of Osun State has been commissioned to secure hotels and other means of lodging to accommodate the people who are coming into Osun State to vote for (APC), from other states of the country

"Also, a former Commissioner of Police who is now the Special Adviser on security to Governor Oyetola has been mandated by the APC to supervise the unlawful arrest and intimidation of the PDP chieftains, leaders and members across the 30 local governments including Area office, Modakeke, before, during and after the election."