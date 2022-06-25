Nigeria: Osun 2022 - PDP Alleges Plot to Cause Mayhem

25 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Joshua Dada

Osun chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to cause mayhem before, during and after the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police and other law enforcement agencies to warn the party of the consequences of such action as people of the state will resist any attempt to derail the course of democracy.

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, the caretaker Committee chairman, Dr Akintunde Adekunle said unspecified numbers of buses have been booked secretly by the APC to bring in thugs and miscreants primarily to snatch ballot boxes in the course of the polls in the state.

He stated further that the party has concluded arrangements and plans with all the chairmen of various local governments in Lagos State to collaborate with their counterparts in Osun with a view to bringing in their members in Lagos into Osun State as voters.

"Less than a month to the July 16, the ruling party has also imported some thugs from Niger Delta with fake Police and Army uniforms to harass and intimidate genuine voters during the election process.

"Moreover, we have it on good authority that a Senior Special Adviser to former governor of Osun State has been commissioned to secure hotels and other means of lodging to accommodate the people who are coming into Osun State to vote for (APC), from other states of the country

"Also, a former Commissioner of Police who is now the Special Adviser on security to Governor Oyetola has been mandated by the APC to supervise the unlawful arrest and intimidation of the PDP chieftains, leaders and members across the 30 local governments including Area office, Modakeke, before, during and after the election."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X