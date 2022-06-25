Nigeria: Borno - Federal Govt Promises to Restore Electricity in 6 Weeks

25 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nse Anthony - Uko

The federal government has promised that power supply will soon be restored to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in Abuja when the vice-chancellor, Borno State University, Prof. Umar Sandabe, led the institution's management team on the courtesy visit to the minster.

The minister, in a statement issued in Abuja by the ministry, said efforts were in top gear to restore power to Maiduguri.

He also directed the Rural Electrification Agency to explore ways at which the state's universities would benefit from the Energising Education Policy of the federal government.

Chronicling the operations of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), Aliyu said efforts are being made to restore power to Maiduguri.

This is expected to be concluded in about six weeks' time. He said Independent Power Plants projects are being handled through the policy on off-grid and mini-grid. He said further that the mini-grid will adequately cater for all renewables.

On his part, Sandabe said the institution had been without power supply since 2020 due to the insurgency in the state.

The vice-chancellor said the university had been run on generators and that this had been consuming huge funds from the coffers of the institution.

He noted that the generators, despite consuming huge funds, were not providing adequate electricity needed to power the university's operations.

He urged the minister to ensure that power supply was restored to the university and promised that the institution would secure all power projects within its premises.

