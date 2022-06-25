Somalia: New Somali PM Gets Endorsement From Parliament

Mogadishu — The newly appointed Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre has been endorsed today after winning the majority of the lawmakers' vote.

The 220 MPs who attended today's session have supported the appointment of Barre as the nation's new PM by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president.

He is expected to form a new cabinet that will await also the approval of the two houses of the Federal parliament in line with the constitution.

Hamza was named this month after the completion of the election in Somalia in May 15.