Somalia: New Somali PM Gets Endorsement From Parliament

25 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The newly appointed Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre has been endorsed today after winning the majority of the lawmakers' vote.

The 220 MPs who attended today's session have supported the appointment of Barre as the nation's new PM by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president.

He is expected to form a new cabinet that will await also the approval of the two houses of the Federal parliament in line with the constitution.

Hamza was named this month after the completion of the election in Somalia in May 15.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X