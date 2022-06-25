Zimbabwe: Nurses Call Off Strike, Give Government 14 Day Ultimatum

HEALTH workers have called off their industrial action and given government 14 days to deliver on their demands of a US dollar salary and better working conditions.

The decision came out of a crisis meeting held Friday, after four days of industrial action.

In a statement released on the same day, the Health Apex board said it had given in to pleas by the public, which had been left the loser in the impasse between government and health workers.

"The leaders of the Health associations after considering the plight of the public, have resolved to temporarily adjourn the industrial action and request the healthcare workers to resume service," read the statement.

"This has been done to prevent any further loss of life.

"It is the hope of the employees that the employer will immediately table a meaningful offer, addressing all the matters raised by the workers.

"Should the employer fail to table a meaningful offer, one that addresses the plight of the worker within 14 days from receipt of this letter, the employees will have no option left but to withdraw service without notice.

"We have taken this decision in good faith, that the employer will engage with us. We believe that the ball is now in the employer's court."

The health crisis left patients stranded at major hospitals as nurses maintained they would not get back into wards.

Despite announcing countless surpluses, finance minister Mthuli Ncube has refused to grant civil servants their wishes. His promises of inflation adjusted wages, have only been kept for officers within the military only.