Nigeria: Bandits Kill Farmers in Sokoto, Impose Levy on Others

Bandits have killed 11 farmers at Ghandi district in Rabah local government of Sokoto state.

According to findings, the attack occurred around 12 noon on Saturday.

A source said the victims were working on their farms when they were attacked.

"They met them on their farmlands and killed them for no reason," the Secretary to the District Head of Ghandi, Tukur Muhammad, told Daily Trust.

The bandits were said to have attempted to abduct other farmers but vigilantes foiled it.

Muhammad disclosed that eight of the farmers were killed at Kuryar village while three in their neighbourhood.

"They don't want us to work on our farm. They attack our farmers on daily basis. They also asked other villages to pay levy before they can cultivate their farms and this is the only means of livelihood in our area," he said

When contacted the spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, said he was on transit but he would find out and call back which he had not done as of the time of this report.