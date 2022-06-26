Nigeria: Video of Bode George Saying Tinubu Doesn't Have Certificate Resurfaces

Hours after a controversy started over the academic history of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a video has surfaced online of the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, challenging Tinubu to present his certificates.

George, a staunch critic of Tinubu, has remained consistent in his claim that Tinubu did not attend Primary and secondary schools.

George's claim started trending after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published particulars of candidates where Tinubu said the certificates of his primary primary and secondary schools had been stolen.

Immediately after the information went viral, the video of an ARISE TV interview with George began to trend.

In the video, the Lagos PDP leader insisted Tinubu does not have primary and secondary school certificates and that he could bet that the APC candidate did not attend the schools he claimed to have attended.

George alleged that during the 1999 election, Tinubu allegedly said he attended some schools in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In the video, George said, "I can get with any amount of money, let Bola bring out the certificates of his primary school, secondary school and the University he attended. We want to see them. I remember in 1999 when we had the election, when they pulled his paper that he filled with INEC, they now asked him to produce all the papers.

"He said he went to Government College, Ibadan and Children's Home School in Ibadan, we went there we checked, what year? Nothing. He then quickly came out to say it was Afikuyomi that filled it because if you went to a particular school, you must have friends because you won't be the only one in that College."