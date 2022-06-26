Nigeria: Flood Washes Away Shops in Anambra Market

Some traders at the Relief Market in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State are counting their losses as a flood, occasioned by heavy rainfall, washed away shops, electric poles and cables in the market.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the market, Mr David Obidike, disclosed this during a tour of the affected areas while taking members of his executive and newsmen around the portions on Saturday.

"On one of the nights a few days ago, the Chief Security Officer of the market called me and told me that devastating flood from Awada Area has carried the market as the flood entered under the Sakamori (drainage) system in the market and uprooted it, thereby wreaking havoc in the market.

"The damage was much, about 10 shops were washed away with the wares in them, the electric armoured cables, big water-borne pipe and telephone cables buried underground were all exhumed and damaged by the flood.

"As I talk now, we have not gotten power supply for a month now since the rainy season started, and you can't make a call, the market is in blackout and traders are using electricity generators.

"Our market is now in danger because it is situated in the notorious Upper Iweka axis, these hoodlums can easily come into the market through the damaged portions caused by the erosion menace," he said.

He said the only saving grace of the traders from theft has been that it had a team of dedicated security men.

He pleaded with Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, and other relevant authorities for assistance as the extent of damage done was beyond their financial capability. (NAN)