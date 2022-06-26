Malawi: Rights Activists Increase Pressure on VP Chilima Resignation

26 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Rights activists have increased pressure on Vice President Saulos Chilima to step aside to pave way for smooth investigations into allegations that he might have received huge sums of money and other gifts from businessman Zuneth Sattar.

Rights activists from the National Anti-Corruption Alliance are the most recent to join the chorus.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Alliance, which includes the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Church and Society of the CCAP Livingstonia Synod, Youth and Society, Human Rights Defenders Coalition, National Advocacy Platform, and Civil Society Accountability and Transparency, the corruption allegations have harmed public trust in Chilima and other public officers involved.

Willy Kambwandira, executive director of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency wants Chilima to step aside for his alleged involvement in the Sattar corruption scheme to allow for independent investigations.

