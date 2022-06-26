Malawi: UTM Cadres Sleep Over at Chilima Residence to Block ACB Investigators

UTM cadres are braving the chilly winter weather to camp at the residence of Vice President Saulos Chilima as they held a vigil to block graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogators from meeting the Veep.

ACB interrogators on Friday wanted to meet Chilima on allegations that he might have received huge sums of money and other gifts from businessman Zuneth Sattar but failed to do so because UTM cadres blocked the way to the Veep's residence in Area 43, Lilongwe.

Both women and men are spending days and nights at the residence looking vigilant and ensuring that no stranger enters the Vice President's yard.

This is despite UTM officials flatly refuting social media reports that party youths had blocked the entrance to the residence of Chilima to prevent ACB officials from interrogating the Veep.

Pictures on social media showed men and women in darkness at the residence which some people said was a security breach.

UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo said its members are surprised why a high profile citizen like Chilima could be subjected to "humiliation of such magnitude".

Mwenifumbo further views what is happening as a political scheme meant at discrediting Chilima's leadership.

"We strongly believe this is a political scheme and acts of malice aimed at distorting the terms of (Tonse) alliance agreement and also remove confidence on the leadership of Rt. Hon. Dr. SKC (Saulos Klaus Chilima)," said Mwenifumbo.

He refuted some claims that the party's supporters want to stop the ACB from interviewing Chilima on the corruption allegations.

Explains Mwenifumbo: "This whole saga is a scam. All this is coming from what was described as incomplete and substandard report by the President of Malawi.

"The entire UTM party will rally behind their leader come rain, come sunshine and will not be dissuaded. It is our prayer that he emerges even stronger than ever before when everything is said and done."

Chilima has denied any involvement in corruption and says he is ready to challenge the allegations when the opportunity comes.