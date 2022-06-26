Malawi, Mozambique Police Agree on Tight Security on the Border

26 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Police officers from Mwanza Police Station in Malawi and Zobue Police Station in Mozambique, on Friday shared notes on how best they could tighten security on the Mwanza-Mozambique border so that citizens of both countries staying in their policing areas are well protected.

The meeting took place at Mwanza Police Station when the new Commander for Zobue Police Station, Gracia de Jesus, was being introduced to the Officer in Charge for Mwanza Police Station, Kelvin Maigwa.

Besides introductions of officers from both sides, the Zobue Police Station Commandant stressed on the need to strengthen the already cordial working relationship between the two sides especially around the border areas.

"It was very important for us to come and visit our colleagues this side because security in the border areas is of essence. It is our duty to protect Mozambique and Malawian citizens along the borders and coordination and cooperation between police from the two sides is very important," she said.

According to Public Relations Officer for Mwanza Police Station, Edwin Kaunda, the two sides agreed to be conducting mega joint patrols along the border area of Malawi and Mozambique.

Officer in Charge for Mwanza Police Station, Kelvin Maigwa, appreciated the visit by the Zobue police staff.

"She is right in suggesting a joint patrol exercise which aims at tightening the porous routes in the border areas. Her coming today marks yet another step ahead of our cordial working relationship that already exists," Maigwa said.

The two sides also agreed to continue sharing information on criminal activities happening in their policing areas so that people from both sides are well protected.

