South Africa: How Jacob Zuma's Spies Trampled on National Security and Citizens' Rights to Change SA's Trajectory

analysis

Missing 'weapons of war', fake intelligence reports and copious cover-ups - the tools to try to dismantle democracy are revealed in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's final report into State Capture.

Dirty spy work has left deeply unsettling questions about the lasting damage state figures caused when they eroded citizens' security - including ignoring stringent checks and dishing out State Security Agency (SSA) firearms and ammunition, some of which are still missing.

A close look of what is contained in State Capturers' toolboxes, and how dodgy spooks basically had free rein, is provided in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's final report into State Capture.

The long-anticipated document pieces together how, over several years, noxious intelligence operations paired with crooked government officials repeatedly trampled on national security and residents' rights, changing SA's trajectory.

This week, asked for comment about some findings in the report, Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, told DM168 Cele would be studying it.

The Hawks also said it was too early to comment on it.

Zondo's final report, which concluded after more than four years of intense work, was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa and publicly released late on 22 June.

It criticises and implicates a number...