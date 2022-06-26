Zimbabwe: He Deserves All the Honour, Says Chamisa on Late Academic Magaisa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has said the former advisor to late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa deserves all the honour he is receiving.

Chamisa was part of the dozens of opposition members at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport to receive the body of late law academic and government critic.

"AT THE AIRPORT.. Just to receive and welcome Dr Alex Magaisa. Wangu is now back home. The Citizens Hero, Out Change Champion deserves all the honour! Life is puzzle!" said Chamisa.

AT THE AIRPORT.. Just to receive and welcome Dr Alex Magaisa. Wangu is now back home. The Citizens Hero, Out Change Champion deserves all the honour! Life is puzzle! pic.twitter.com/4qOkZz1i6M

-- nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 25, 2022

Supporters marched, sang and chanted slogans in honour of Magaisa, who passed on two weeks ago from cardiac arrest in the United Kingdom.

A memorial has been set for Andy Millar hall at Harare's Showgrounds Sunday.

