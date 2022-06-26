Zimbabwe: He Deserves All the Honour, Says Chamisa on Late Academic Magaisa

26 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has said the former advisor to late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa deserves all the honour he is receiving.

Chamisa was part of the dozens of opposition members at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport to receive the body of late law academic and government critic.

"AT THE AIRPORT.. Just to receive and welcome Dr Alex Magaisa. Wangu is now back home. The Citizens Hero, Out Change Champion deserves all the honour! Life is puzzle!" said Chamisa.

AT THE AIRPORT.. Just to receive and welcome Dr Alex Magaisa. Wangu is now back home. The Citizens Hero, Out Change Champion deserves all the honour! Life is puzzle! pic.twitter.com/4qOkZz1i6M

-- nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 25, 2022

Supporters marched, sang and chanted slogans in honour of Magaisa, who passed on two weeks ago from cardiac arrest in the United Kingdom.

A memorial has been set for Andy Millar hall at Harare's Showgrounds Sunday.

🟡Thank you citizens, community leaders & the civic society members for coming in your numbers to honour Dr Magisa at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.Tomorrow, we're at Andy Millar Hall in Harare for a final memorial service from 11am. Rest in power ⁦@Wamagaisa⁩ pic.twitter.com/ewXWVGoyco

-- Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 25, 2022

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X