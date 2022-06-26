Zimbabwe: I Am a Sinner - Says Professor Moyo, as He Defends Mnangagwa in Smith Comparison

EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has waded into the Ian Smith versus Emmerson Mnangagwa comparison by declaring that no one who glorifies the former colonial leader can expect to gain political milage from it.

His comment, is a surprise support for Mnangagwa, whom he blames for hounding him out of the country during the November 2017 coup.

Moyo, who has been under-fire from opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters for criticising the outfit had to acknowledge his "sins" before airing his own opinion.

"I know I am a sinner and thus an imperfect human being; but zvisinei ndinopika naMwari kuti no person & no political party can piss on the liberation struggle by glorifying Ian Smith for whatever reason, and expect a political dividend from that. Izvo hazvigoni kana zvikaita sei!" tweeted Moyo.

The acknowledgement however did not deter some of its supporters, who took the opportunity to remind him of what he did during his time in government under late President Robert Mugabe.

