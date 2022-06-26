Kenya: Chebukati Says Parties Free to Run Parallel Tallies, IEBC to Have Last Word

Naivasha — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says candidates in the upcoming General Election, agents and the media are free to tally results alongside the commission.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the media sector in Kwale County on Saturday, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the move is aimed at strengthening the participation of all players, including the media, in electoral matters specifically on results management.

"The media houses, political parties and candidates are free to have their own parallel tally. We can all work together and have one of the peaceful elections in the country," Chebukati said.

The IEBC Chairperson who doubled up as the Returning Officer for the presidential election however warned political stakeholders against declaring anyone a winner saying that is his constitutional duty.

"You can count the results but of course do not declare. That one you leave to me," he said.

Chebukati termed the move as a significant step in ensuring transparency in the August 9 polls.

Media outlets and a section of political players had sought a go head from the commission to tally the presidential results.

The electoral agency has certified a voters roll with 22.1 million electors.

The commission has cleared four candidates for the presidential race including frontrunners William Ruto (UDA/Kenya Kwanza Alliance) and Raila Odinga (ODM/Azimio).

The other two are George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party and David Mwaure of the Agano Party.