South Africa: Safa Needs a New Broom, Not a 3rd Term for Danny Jordaan

press release

The DA notes the re-election of Danny Jordaan a President of the South African Football Association (SAFA).

We want to reiterate our concern with the election of Mr Jordaan in this role. This will be his third term as President of the association yet until now Vision 2022 had not been implemented and can only be viewed as a failed project.

In fact, since Mr Jordaan became the President of SAFA in 2013, South African football has gone from bad to worse.

The DA believes that the only way to realise the dream of "rebuilding the structures of SAFA at all levels to create the conditions that will bring about the sustained national success of our national teams" will be to appoint fresh blood to head up this association.

Mr Jordaan has proven over the past almost 10 years that he lacks the ability and propensity to do so.

We also call for a National Football Indaba where all role-players across the board can map a sensible way forward to ensure that South Africa strengthens its position and becomes a real contender in international football.