Nigeria: Ogun Workers Threaten Strike Over Pensions, Unpaid Deductions

26 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Bankole said the final decision at the workers' parliament, which would hold on June 27, would determine the scope of the intending strike.

Organised labour in Ogun has threatened a full-blown strike to begin on June 27, following the state government's failure to accede to their demands.

The state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Emmanuel Bankole, made this known while interacting with members of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria at a workshop held in Abeokutaon Sunday.

Mr Bankole said the final decision at the workers' parliament, which would hold on June 27, would determine the scope of the intending strike.

"Where we are currently is that the workers have been pushed to the wall; there are procedures when we want to go on strike and we have taken the pain to go through all that.

"We have gone beyond promises: that is where we are now," he said.

According to him, some of the demands include remittance of 21 months of salary deductions; implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Others were payment of eight years of leave allowances; restoration of payment of gross salary and the implementation of Consequential Adjustment on Minimum Pension.

"On the issue of pensioners, statutory by the constitution of the Federal Republic, whenever there is wage review, minimum pension is also supposed to be reviewed, but as we speak, that has not been done.

"As we speak, some of those pensioners take as low as N5,000 as pension; you can imagine in that old age, even their drugs they buy monthly, some of those drugs are more than N5,000.

"We also have accumulated gratuity; we engaged the government and it started paying N500 million every quarter, which is grossly inadequate, bearing in mind the number of people that they need to pay.

"So, we are saying that the government need to upwardly review that quarterly payment, increase it so that a good number of people can receive this money while they are still alive," Mr Bankole said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X