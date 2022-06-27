Nigeria: Wizkid's Ex-Girlfriend, Tania Omotayo, Shares Agonizing Experience Battling Endometriosis

Tania Omotayo, a businesswoman and former girlfriend of Nigeria's superstar singer, Ayo Balogun, fondly known as Wizkid, has revealed that she suffered from endometriosis and had an agonizing experience.

Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissues similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus -- the endometrium -- grows outside your uterus, according to mayoclinic.org.

The sickness most commonly involves ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis. Rarely, endometrial-like tissue may be found beyond the area where pelvic organs are located.

Sharing her experience with Chude Jideonwo, Tania noted that whenever it was time for her menstrual cycle, she would bleed for about three weeks monthly.

She said, "Have you ever watched Africa Magic where there are people rolling on the floor? That was me with white doctors looking at me like I was going crazy. I was screaming and rolling on the floor. About 10 years before that, when I tell you that I have been to every doctor worldwide, in every continent; my father and I went to Austria and they told him that it was in my head. That there was really nothing wrong with me.

"I had symptoms like during my period, I would bleed for about three weeks out of four. I would be in so much pain that I would have to go to the hospital to get an injection for pain or to sleep. I was constantly admitted to the hospital. But a doctor told my dad to my face that there was nothing wrong with me as I was just a young girl looking for attention. That there was nothing medically wrong with me.

"In London, they checked; there was no type of test that I did not do at that stage."

Tania added that respite came to her when she came across the Instagram account of a model who had the same ailment.

She further stated that when a specialist ran some tests on her, they were surprised that she lasted that long.

"Finally, there is a supermodel called Melen. She has Endometriosis and she is from Tanzania. I remember reading her story on Instagram and I so happened to be in South Africa for a photoshoot and I showed my co-workers that I had the same ailment. But my Nigerian sisters said, 'God forbid, you will not have it in Jesus' name'.

"I called my dad and told him what I had read and said I feel have it so I need to go to the doctor. I googled and found the best Endometriosis doctor in South Africa and I went to see him. As soon as I walked into his reception, I saw the model there and I started to cry because I felt this was a sign from God. I had never met her before but I felt it was a sign. When the doctor checked me, he said he was surprised I had lasted this long and advised I go to surgery the next day," she said.

While speaking on her relationship with Wizkid, the businesswoman simply stated that she is not offended when people refer to her as 'Wizkid's ex' because they, indeed, had a relationship.

"Did I not date Wizkid? It is not insulting to call me Wizkid's ex-girlfriend. I dated the person. I don't find it offensive," she said.

However, the young lady tied the knot with her sweetheart, Sunmbo in October 2018 and they have a child together.