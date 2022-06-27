Nigeria: Why I Broke Up With Wizkid - Tania Omotayo

Tania Omotayo, former girlfriend of Nigerian superstar singer, Ayo Balogun, fondly known as Wizkid, says she split from the singer in 2016 because it wasn't normal for young people to be in a relationship and make it public.

Omotayo was 21 at that time she dated Wizkid, who was a fast rising star at the time.

Omotayo and the singer parted ways in 2016 amid reports that he was expecting his second child with Binta Diallo.

Responding to a question on whether she was happy in the relationship dating back six years, she said, "I consider myself to live in my own world. I live in a bubble. I don't like doing things on the outside.

"So imagine being 21 and being thrown into the media at a time when it wasn't normal for young people to be in a relationship and be so public. I knew that, at that time, we were the only ones.

"That was before Iceprince came out with his girlfriend years later. So it was new at the time. It was so bad that they insulted my destiny. At some point, they started insulting my legs, saying I had really skinny chicken legs.

"We were young and he was becoming a global superstar. There's no way we wouldn't have had issues.

"It's impossible. It comes with that celebrity life. I couldn't have predicted that. At some point, we decided that we had different things that we wanted to do.

"But was I happy? Yes. That was like my best friend. And it was fine."

Wizkid is a father of three boys from three different women.