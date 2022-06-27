Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Amb. Meles Returns to Mofa As Spokesperson

Addis Abeba — Ambassador Meles Alem, who was Ethiopia's Ambassador to Kenya until recently, returned to Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the new Spokesperson replacing Ambassador Dina Mufti, who was at the position for the last two years.

Both were present at today's weekly presser at the Ministry, where they formally exchanged roles.

Before his appointment as Ethiopia's Ambassador to Kenya in 2018, Meles served as the spokesperson of the Ministry, where he was known as cooperative and available to media inquires. In Kenya "he was presented with Kenya's 'Nyayo Simba' award, for his momentous contributions to cementing Ethiopia-Kenya's relations," According to MoFA.

The outgoing Ambassador, Dina Mufti, is appointed as Director-General of Public Diplomacy at the Ministry. Like his successor, Ambassador Dina is also known to keep media-friendly approach with open door policy for journalists and media personalities. "Journalists present at the weekly briefing appreciated Ambassador Dina for humbly serving his country, being media-friendly, and consistently delivering information to the media, especially when the country was facing various pressures for the last two years," MoFA said.