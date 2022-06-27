Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Oromo Opposition Parties Call for Independent Investigations Into Violence in Western Oromia

Addis Abeba — The Oromo Federalist Congress(OFC) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) have put a call out for independent investigations into the killing of civilians in the Tole village of Gimbi district in the West Wollega zone of the Oromia region.

OFC, in its part, recounted that multiple acts of violence happening against civilians has become more common in the Oromia region and Ethiopia as a whole. The OFC condemned what it called 'any violent act perpetrated against innocent civilians' and urged the regional and federal governments to execute their responsibilities to protect human life and property in the region. OFC accordingly urged that a 'fully neutral body' be constituted to investigate the Tole killings and bring the perpetrators to justice and expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones and stressed a need to sustainably rehabilitate those who survived the attack.

Similarly, the OLF, expressed the need for 'a neutral body' to present the reality on the ground of what is going on in the Oromia region and extended a call to all concerned stakeholders to make contributions to that independent investigation focusing on the Tole killings and other events of a similar nature.