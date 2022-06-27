South Africa: Danny Jordaan Re-Elected As Safa President in Landslide Vote

26 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Current South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan retains his seat following a landslide victory on Saturday.

The result of the South African Football Association's (Safa's) elections was never in doubt. Danny Jordaan, who has held the post of the association's head honcho since 2013, prevailed over his challengers Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.

Jordaan received 186 votes to comfortably win the elective race by a landslide, as the majority Safa members who had voiced their support for him in the lead-up to the elective congress stuck to their guns and voted him in for a third term. His rivals, former vice-president Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Mohlabeng received 27 and eight votes, respectively.

Speaking after his convincing victory at the congress, which took place at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 25 June, Jordaan hinted that the majority of the Safa members were the ones who had convinced him to push for a third term, instead of him calling it quits after being at the helm for almost a decade.

He said that those who voted for him had wanted to ensure that he had an adequate succession plan for when he might call it quits in 2026...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

