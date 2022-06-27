Liberia: Engineers Ready for Gbeapo Joequiken Bridge in River Gee

Maryland County — Amidst public outcry about a deplorable bridge connecting River Gee and Grand Kru counties, a team of engineers from Monrovia have arrived in River Gee County to commence intensive work on the Gbeapo Joequiken deplorable bridge.

The team of engineers arrived in the county recently after several calls from citizens of both counties (Grand Kru and River Gee) including marketers to central government through the Ministry of Public Works for intervention.

Speaking in a brief welcome ceremony at the administrative building in Fish Town, the head of the delegation expressed excitement for overcoming such a terrible and horrible road leading to the southeast.

The team stressed its mission in the county is to rehabilitate the Gbeapo Joequiken bridge before departing the county.

Members of the delegation noted that the Joequiken bridge has been a major concern of the Government of Liberia and their presence in the county has brought a joyful mood to the people of River Gee County and Grand Kru.

"Let me wish the people of both counties a special thanks and appreciation for being so hospitable because since we have arrived, they have been so good to us", said the head of delegation.

In response, River Gee Superintendent Philip Q. Nyanuh lauded President Weah for being farsighted in listening to the cry of his people in both River Gee and Grand Kru, respectively.

Superintendent Nyanuh called on residents of River Gee to work along with the team of engineers as work commences shortly.

He also called on motorcyclists plying the route to minimize their speed as engineers are about to commence work.

Mr. Abu Diallo, head of the River Gee County civil society, in a joyful mood, expressed thanks and appreciation to the government for embarking on such an initiative.

However, Mr. Diallo regretted major accidents that occurred at the bridge, leading to several injuries, primarily due to the deplorable condition of the bridge.

"We are thankful to Almighty God concerning this great change and our people will be so happy if the project is completed", he said.

Meanwhile, superintendents of both counties sometimes ago held discussions to have shut down the route leading to the deplorable bridge because of the death trap it poses to citizens and commuters.

Many elders recalled that in 1974, the bridge connected Grand Kru to Sinoe, Monrovia and other counties in the southeast of Liberia.