Liberia: Rep. Yekeh Kolubah - I Will Liaise With the Devil to Defeat Weah

Montserrado County electoral district#10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has vowed to coordinate with the devil to defeat President Weah and the ruling CDC candidate in the Lofa County Senatorial By-election that takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, June 28th.

" I'm in Lofa County to campaign for the Unity Party's candidate; even if it causes me to liaise with the devil, I will just do it to defeat President Weah and the CDC candidate", says the opposition lawmaker.

Representative Kolubah made the vow over the weekend in Lofa County when he granted a live interview with reporters covering the special senatorial election in the county, following a closed-door meeting with traditional leaders.

Responding to an inquiry about why he was in Lofa, the Montserrado County District#10 lawmaker said he is there to help the Unity Party to defeat Independent Candidate Cllr. Joseph Jallah, who he said is being supported by the ruling CDC. Kolubah noted that the ruling CDC under the leadership of President Weah has inflicted massive suffering, and economic hardship on citizens.

The Unity Party's candidate in the race is Galakpai W. Kortimai.

According to Rep. Kolubah, while it's true he is a member of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), his presence in Lofa is to assist Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai of the UP to receive a resounding victory as was done before.

The controversial lawmaker brags about being a highly respected traditional figure in the county, saying that "the name 'Kolubah' is a traditional name; anytime I'm around people will respect me, and the things we traditional people do will not be disclosed to the public; we will be visiting all of our people to send the message."

The National Elections Commission has qualified six (6) candidates to contest in Tuesday's senatorial by-election. They are Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus (M) Independent Candidate; Mariamu Beyan Fofana (F) Independent Candidate; Joseph Kpator Jallah (M) Independent; and George Beyan Samah (M) Independent Candidate, respectively. Others include Galakpai W. Kortimai (M) Unity Party, and Sumo G. Kupee (M) People's Unification Party.

"Our people deserve better and for this, I'm in Lofa to support the CPP candidate; one will say there's no CPP but I say there's still a CPP and our Candidate is Galakpai Kortimai", says Rep. Kolubah.

The people of Lofa go to the poll tomorrow to elect a senator in what is being considered a highly contested election.

How the Lofa County By-election came about

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The by-election is a result of the Supreme Court of Liberia ordering the National Elections Commission (NEC) not to certificate convicted former Defense Minister and Senator-elect, Brownie Samukai until the disability imposed on him based on his conviction for a felony is removed, according to law.

Samukai and two other former officials who served the Ministry of Defense under the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf regime were convicted of misappropriating soldiers' pension fund totaling about a million-dollar and were asked to restitute the amount or face a jail sentence. The initial 50% payment had been due and sentencing would have been carried out had this payment not been made.

The money was paid into the Armed Forces of Liberia Welfare Account at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Sinkor branch.

But the supreme court made the decision on 20 August 2021, ending months of legal battles which have already prevented the convict from being seated as Lofa's Senator following the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Election he won.

The court's decision at the time came just a day after Mr. Samukai, through his lawyers presented a cheque of 176,276.05 USD, completing the full payment of the fifty percent of his share of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) soldiers' personal pension saving funds that he and two other convicts were ordered to restitute or face jail terms each.