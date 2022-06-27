Liberia: NEC to Hold One-Day Session With Candidates

27 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is expected to host a one-day Interaction session today Monday, June 27, with the Six candidates contesting the Lofa County Senatorial By-election, slated for Tuesday, 28 June 2022, in Voinjama City.

The interaction with the Lofa by-election candidates, other electoral stakeholders, and policymakers of the Commission, will largely focus on dispute resolution and electoral justice, as well as Election Day operations including, polling and counting procedures.

According to NEC, the 2022 Lofa County candidates meeting, brings the candidates face-to-face with the Members of the Board of Commission, led by its Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

The candidates' interaction session with the policymakers of NEC, is under the theme, Sustaining Peace, and Building Trust in the Electoral process in Liberia. The NEC program takes place at the Pentecostal College Hall in Voinjama City.

A statement from NEC issued Sunday, 26 June 2022 said, the interaction with the candidates on cool-off day, seeks support to enhancement of transparency, and accountability, leading to a peaceful Lofa county Senatorial By-election, on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.

