Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Launches Momo Waysay-Wasa Version 2 Campaign

LoneStar Cell MTN, Liberia's leading GSM company, has launched its mega promo life-changing program of amazing prizes for lucky subscribers and agents, named and styled MoMo Waysay- Wasa Version 2.

The prizes included 3 Reno Jeeps, cash prize of UD$50 each to 1000 subscribers, US$200 each to 150 agents, 20 bikes and 9 kehkeh available for lucky winners.

LoneStar Cell MTN through this campaign launched in Jacob Town sports pitch Friday, 24 June 2022, will conduct a raffle every week from the day of the launch to the end of September 2022.

The company will contact winners to pick up their prizes. The launch of the initiative brought together top Liberian artists and hundreds of others from far and near to grace the program.

The campaign is part of LoneStar Cell MTN's commitment to give back to its subscribers and agents cash prizes and many more, as they transact using mobile money.

During the program, there were food and drinks on sale, and some lucky subscribers who purchased food items using mobile money won prizes including electric fan, TV set, smartphone, pressing iron, and double stove, among other things.

Mr. Prince Chesson, Product and Services Manager of LoneStar Cell MTN said subscribers can participate and win from any part of the country by doing any mobile money transaction.

"It is called Waysay-Wasa. Last year we launched Version One, this year is Version Two. We give amazing prizes to our subscribers and agents," said Mr. Chesson.

He said once you do any mobile money transaction, you stand the chance to enter the raffle draw to win cash prizes and motorbikes.

"We will be giving 50 dollars each for 1000 lucky winners. 150 agents 200 USD each. The agent should just do any transaction delivering service to customers," he noted.

Besides, Mr. Chesson said subscribers/customers who pay their DSTV bill and LEC bill using mobile money, stand the chance to win a one - year free subscription.

Ayandele Sangodare, winner of last year's MoMo Waysay-Wasa campaign vehicle paid homage to LoneStar Cell MTN for the initiative that has transformed his life.

"My experience with the MoMo Waysay -Wasa promotion is very real. Last year I was browsing, and my phone rang and I was told that I won a car," he said.

He urged others who are participating not to be distracted by disbelief, or to listen to people who will think the promo is fake.

"I urge everyone to transact using mobile money," he said.

Several other persons who won at the launch of the campaign thanked LoneStar Cell MTN for the promo and promised to take the good news to their respective communities.