Somalia: Regional Forces Neutralize Militants

Troops from Somalia's Puntland State killed seven pro-Islamic State (ISIS) militants in military sting operations aimed at disrupting the terror cell in the coastal town of Hafun in the northeast part of the country.

Puntland Security Forces (PSF) said its forces also captured four militants sent by ISIS to collect illicit equipment between Isse village and Timirshe town.

Three other pro-ISIS operatives were later arrested in the Marodi Magale valley, a village near Timirshe, PSF said in a statement.

"Our gallant troops had carried out this successful operation that aimed to disrupt pro-ISIS terrorist group operating in Hulcaanod, Carid, and Hafun," PSF said in a statement.

The PSF said the arrest was made following intelligence its forces received from locals in the area about the insurgent's movements.

The so-called ISIS wing in Somalia has its main base in the Puntland region and has occasionally clashed with Puntland forces and the al-Shabab terror group.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency