Ghana: Late Prof Mills Eulogised for Sterling Leadership Qualities

Cape Coast — The Chairman of the Central and Western Regions Sector Local Organising Committee of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lectures, Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, has lauded the leadership qualities and contribution of the late President John Evans Atta Mills to the development of Ghana.

She stated that the late President came onto the political landscape as an unknown politician whose personality stood out, saying, "He had a strong sense of compassion and his kindness was unmatched".

She also said: "He was strict and firm, yet calm and always looked to create an atmosphere conducive for peacefully co-existence".

Prof. Adu-Buandoh was speaking at a press conference on the JEA Mills Memorial Lecture to be held at the New Examination Centre of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Wednesday.

The lecture which is being held for the Central and Western regions is on the theme: "The man Atta Mills-Ten years on".

It is being organised by the John Evans Atta (JEA) Mills Memorial Heritage in honour of the values of the late President Mills and to celebrate his life while on earth.

It formed part of a series of activities being held at the zonal level to mark the 10th anniversary of the demise of the late President.

The key note speaker for the lecture according to the organisers will be Prof. Kwesi Aning from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC).

A similar lecture to mark the anniversary had been held earlier for the Northern Zone, comprising five regions.

Prof. Edu-Buandoh indicated that the John Atta Mills Memorial Heritage had been established to immotalise the persona of the late President, his time on earth, and his legacy as one of Ghana's most reputable Presidents.

"The Memorial Heritage will capitalise on his outstanding ideals and values and project his selfless ideals, commendable leadership, and unyielding integrity," she said.

Prof. Edu-Buandoh further stated that the haven of peace that was created under the leadership of the late President Mills with the country did not go unnoticed, saying, "It brought benevolence and commendations from the international community, attracting business and partnerships from various organisations and countries".