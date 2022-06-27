Nigeria: 2023 - Sokoto Speaker, Three APC Guber Aspirants Defect to PDP

The defectors were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, on Sunday in Sokoto.

The Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Achida, and three gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gubernatorial aspirants who defected to the PDP are former Minister of Sports Yusuf Suleiman, Abubakar Gumbi and serving a federal lawmaker, Balarabe Salame.

Some of the personalities who also defected included another House of Reps member, Yusuf Kurdula, a former senator Bello Gada, state assemblyman Murtala Maigona, and serving National Commissioner in the Public Complaints Commission Jibril Gada.

Receiving the defectors, Mr Okowa said that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has the quality and knowledge to solve the country's numerous challenges.

"Our party is working judiciously to salvage the country from its current challenges of insecurity and other numerous challenges.

"Atiku is the man to take Nigeria out of its present stage, as such our country of tomorrow needs everyone in the struggle by PDP," he said.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State expressed happiness over the acceptance of the defectors to join the PDP in the state.

"Today you are all returning home. I am happy that all of you are satisfied and convinced with the PDP leadership in Sokoto and Nigeria," he said.

Mr Tambuwal described Messrs Atiku and Okowa as true nationalists with passion for Nigeria's prosperity, saying their combination will yield the right leadership needed for the country.

Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said the party was witnessing a favourable signal ahead of its victory in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Ayu, represented by Umar Damagum, said that PDP has come to be in Sokoto and Nigeria

"This development is an indication that we are true democrats with vision. Our unity, resilience and strength demonstrate the party's capacity to deliver to Nigerians what their yearnings are," he said.