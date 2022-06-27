Nigeria: South West Muslim Leaders Worried Over Youth Unrest

Muslim leaders in the South West have expressed worry over the high rate of youth restiveness, saying something urgently must be done to get the youths engaged in productive venture.

Some of the leaders spoke in Lagos at the official introduction of Island Muslim Coalition (IMC), an amalgamation of Muslim Ummah in Victoria Island, Lekki-Ajah axis in Lagos.

The group is coming together to collaborate on matters of concern with a resolve to raise funds for the building of Muslim Cemetery, orphanage and old people's home as well as a youth entrepreneurship centre.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of IMC and Deputy President of the Muslim Women of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, said the youth development centre would specifically target the engagement of youths to stem the tide of restiveness in the society.

He expressed worry over the "dangerous drift" of Nigerian youths, saying the "horrible things" the youths are engaging in call for concern.

"I am worried about the direction of our youth. There are some horrible things that our youths are doing. Whose fault? Something must be wrong. Just go to social media, you see things that are not worth hearing or watching," he said.

He stated that Nigeria may be in for a bigger problem if the menace of youth restiveness was not addressed.

The Muslim leader stated that the Island Muslim Coalition would be playing its part through the building of the entrepreneurship centre in Oshapa along the Lekk-Epe Expressway.

He said, "We have a donation of an hectare of land in Oshapa to build an Entrepreneurship Centre so as to train Muslim youths different skills and make them useful to themselves. When you are young, you think it's about money.

"But when you grow older, you understand it's about wealth creation. Wealth creation is a vast area. It's not only money, it includes endowment, skills, knowledge, commitment, transfer. The Prophet said there will be three things left when each of us is gone. The knowledge you have imparted, a good son, whatever work you have done. So, we need to hand over to our youths those basic things that make a Muslim a better human being.

"Crime among youths stems from absence of knowledge. So, they should search for knowledge. When there is no knowledge, you think going that route is better. It is a fickle that will overtime disappear no matter the amount of money you make from it. Allah will render it useless. It may take time. If you don't work for something, it is not going to last with you."