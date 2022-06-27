Nigeria: Life Is Not About the Education of One Section of the Society - Tinubu

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says life is not about the education of one section of the society.

He spoke at the presentation of the book "Mr Speaker" and unveiling of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative to mark the 60 birthday of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in Abuja.

Tinubu lauded Gbajabiamila for his contribution to his emergence as flagbearer of the party.

He said, "As a Minority Leader, he (Gbajabiamila) consulted widely and he's always there to see the thinking of opposition that we must bring a revolution to the House to be able to beat the PDP. And then, he will brainstorm for any length of time about political strategy.

"When he was challenged for the position of the speaker, I think after our merger, he worked with me tirelessly. Femi is a workaholic. The problem of failure stared him at the face. He lost the election to become the Speaker.

"I was close to tears. Stamping my foot to the ground I said 'we will win again. Femi keep up. Pick yourself up.' I am very proud of you that you did, you didn't give up. You did the opposition and the support job. You demonstrated what we learnt from textbooks and other authors.

"That life is not about education of one section of the society. Remember what we discussed about paying the WAEC fee of omo iya oniboli (the Son of the Woman who roasts plantain), and my Mum was alive then, asking me to see to it each time I gave her money, it doesn't last.

"And I said whatever you do with the money I don't know. Mama will say no, those women there they are Mothers, they want to pay WAEC fees. And Femi was one of the first set of people I consulted. Are we going to say that the children of the poor are not deserving becoming Governors, Doctors and Engineers? I said I was afraid. He said do it. So that is how a junior brother can inspire a senior leader."

The Lagos born politician's statement is coming amid his alleged certificate scandal.

Daily Trust had reported how Tinubu told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his school certificates were stolen by unknown persons during the military rule.

The former governor of Lagos stated this in an affidavit submitted to INEC as part of his eligibility filings for the 2023 presidential elections.

In the documents released on Friday, Tinubu left the columns for his primary and secondary education unmarked.

Tinubu, however, noted that he obtained a degree in business and administration in 1979 at the Chicago State University.