South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 27, 2022

Cape Town — Appeals Made for Home Affairs Dept to Drop Work Visa Requirement for Zimbabweans

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that applications to drop one of its requirements for Zimbabweans applying for a general work visa have been submitted. This comes as the deadline for exemption permits for Zimbabweans in South Africa approaches. One of the requirements for Zimbabwean nationals to receive a general work permit is a certificate from the Department of Labour which considers special skills or a waiver. Home Affairs is currently processing over 3,000 waiver applications, though some have called for the issuing of the labour certificate to be discontinued.

Analysts Warn Petrol Price May Reach U.S.$2.5 Per Litre

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to take a toll on South Africa's economy with Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer and the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry raising several concerns including the rise of the fuel price to R40 (U.S.$2.5) per litre. "It goes without saying that rising fuel prices and the price of wheat-based commodities like bread will continue to rise if this is not nipped in the bud soon," said Jannie Venter of Integrated Service Solutions. Forecasts indicate a price hike in July. According to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, consumer should lower any expectations for food and energy prices to drop in the near term amid sanctions against Russia and warning from NATO that the war with Ukraine may last years.

Power Cuts Escalate as Power Utility Workers Continue Wildcat Strike

South Africa has been warned to brace for more scheduled power cuts as Eskom workers continue their unsanctioned industrial action at several power stations. The strike has affected planned repairs and maintenance at the facilities. Eksom said measures have been taken to conserve generation capacity and to limit damage to the plants. The power utility further added that the availability of labour would also be a factor in the implementation of load shedding at short notice.