Tanzania: Break Free From Superstitious Beliefs, Society Urged

SOCIETY has been asked to break free from the superstitious beliefs and practices that hinder women in mining activities.

The remarks were made recently by Managing Director of the non-governmental organisation HakiMadini, Ms Zawadi Joseph, during a sub-regional workshop on the 'Right to say No'.

The meeting held in Mwanza region, was attended by 22 activists from civil society organisations and small-scale miners in Africa. The conference brought together stakeholders from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

She called on the community to break free from superstition beliefs and to involve women in mining.

"It's time now for the community to abandon traditional practices and start involving women in mining," Ms Joseph said.

She noted that they will continue with various strategies to assist the government in improving the Mining Law.

She said the aim of their meeting was to build capacity on how to enable citizens to benefit from the investment made in their mining areas.

She said their organisations engage in providing education to the community; focusing on the mining industry.

"We educate them that superstitious beliefs are misconceptions and will further push women back and they will not be able to move forward," Ms Joseph said.

On his side, Managing Director of Africa Transcribe Enterprises, Mr Evans Rubara said citizens have the rights to be involved from the beginning in the whole process of setting up projects based on the resources around them.