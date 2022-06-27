Somalia: New PM Holds Phone Call With Yemeni Counterpart

27 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Sunday received a phone call from his Yemen counterpart, Dr. Muciin Abdi Almalik, SONNA reported.

Almalik delivered a congratulation message from the Government of Yemen to Somalia on the country's Independence Day on June 26 and July 1.

He furthermore personally applauded the appointment of His Excellency Hamza as Somalia's 21 Prime Minister.

During the telephone discussion, the two leaders also talked about the long-standing relations between the two countries and encouraged each other to move forward.

