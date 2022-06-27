Somalia: Three Dead, Several Wounded, Including Journalists in Somalia Blast

27 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A landmine blast occurred on the outskirts of Mataban district in the Hiran region on Monday morning.

The blast reportedly targeted a vehicle carrying journalists and soldiers in a convoy led by the governor of the Hiran region.

Reports from the area say that the troops were on their way to an operation before the explosion hit them, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The bomb struck the convoy early in the morning, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more, including journalists and soldiers.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

