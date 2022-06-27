Zimbabwe: CAPS United Crisis Deepens As FC Platinum, Bosso Win

CAPS United's slump towards relegation continues after they suffered their seventh successive loss in a 1-0 defeat by ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Without a league win since the 1-0 victory over Yadah in early April, Caps United now occupy 14th position on the eight-team log, just above Tenax, who sit in the last relegation spot due to a superior goal difference.

An own goal by defender Marshall Machazane in the 66th minute condemned Makepekepe to yet another loss, which now leaves them facing the grim prospect of a relegation battle if they don't quickly get their act together.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe expressed his disappointment at the result after watching his side dominate for long periods only to concede a goal at a crucial stage in the match.

While Caps United's woes have been blamed on the team's financial problems, Chitembwe's position could also come under further scrutiny as the club legend has seemingly failed to stop his side's woes.

"It's very deflating and disappointing," told reporters during the post-match briefing.

"From a results viewpoint, it's extremely disappointing. This will rank among the poorest phases in my football career, very disappointing.

"Sometimes you look at it performance-wise and I thought it was a decent performance but it needed us to have more than just a decent performance; more guts, it needed us to have more courage, much more character and knowing what is at stake.

"It was a decent performance and I'm extremely disappointed by the way we conceded. I thought the situation was under control but well, one or two mistakes and failure to communicate and it obviously costs you a game of football," added Chitembwe.

While Caps United continue to sing the blues, a recent change of coaching personnel seems to have breathed some life into Highlanders' campaign after they defeated Highlanders in new head coach Baltemar Brito's first match in charge.

Meanwhile FC Platinum picked up their fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win against Tenax at Sakubva Stadium to move within a point of log leaders Chicken Inn while Bulawayo Chiefs secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw away at Triangle.

In Gweru, fourth-placed Manica Diamonds edged bottom-placed Whawha at Ascot Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 18 Results

Friday: Herentals 2-0 Harare City

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets 1-4 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City 0-3 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Yadah 1-0 Dynamos

Sunday: Tenax 2-0 FC Platinum, CAPS United 0-1 ZPC Kariba, Highlanders 3-2 Black Rhinos, Whawha 0-1 Manica Diamonds, Triangle 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs.