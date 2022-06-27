Nigeria: Osun Gov'ship - Oyetola's Performance 'Ll Earn Him Second Term - CPs

The Chief Press Secretary to Osun State governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, has said the performance of the governor in the last three and half years would earn him victory at the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Omipidan said the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties wishing to unseat Oyetola who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should perish their thoughts.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Correspondent Chapel, saying the people are satisfied with the purposeful leadership of Oyetola which "has brought about rapid growth and development."

He said, "By every standard, APC deserves re-election because we have done so well within the last three and half years and we believe our performance would speak for us on the election day.

"Oyetola's the Midas touch was seen in virtually all segments of the state and the good people of Osun are resolute in their determination to entrust the wheel of governance of the state to him for another four years.

"The people of Osun have never been in doubt of his administration's capability to engender all round sustainable growth and development through formulation and implementation of people-centered policies, evidenced by projects that are fairly distributed across the state."