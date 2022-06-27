Nigeria: Passenger Dies As Bus Crashes in Abuja

A middle-aged passenger, whose name was yet to be identified, has died after a bus somersaulted at Piri village, along Abuja-Lokoja road.

A witness said the accident happened around 9:35 am on Friday when a Toyota Sienna bus number AAA 813 DH lost control and crashed into a ditch.

He said the bus, which was conveying passengers from Abuja heading to the east, veered off after the driver, who was at speed, overtook another vehicle.

"It was raining heavily and the bus driver on speed, tried to overtake another vehicle but lost control of his steering and veered off into the bush," he said.

He said eight other passengers sustained injuries in the accident and were evacuated by the rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) that arrived on the scene.

City & Crime which later arrived at the scene, saw officials of the FRSC evacuating the victims' belongings and the injured into an ambulance.

When contacted, the FCT sector commander of the FRSC, Samuel Ogar Ochi, confirmed the accident, saying one person died and eight others sustained injuries.

He attributed the accident to overspeeding and dangerous overtaking, saying those injured were taken to Kwali General Hospital, while the corpse was deposited at the morgue.