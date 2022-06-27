Nigeria: Okowa Receives Ex-Ministers, Speaker, Others Into PDP in Sokoto

Twenty eight prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dumped the party and officially joined the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State over alleged injustice.

The defectors include former Ministers of Transport, Culture and Tourism Development, Yusuf Suleiman and Senator Bello Jibril Gada, two serving national lawmakers -- Abdullahi Balarabe Salame (Gwadabawa-Illela), Yusuf Musa Kurdula (Gudu-Tangaza) and the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Achida.

The deputy treasurer of APC and the zonal vice chairman of the party in charge of Sokoto East, Abu Baki Illela, as well as the governorship aspirant on the party's platform, A. A. Gumbi, also defected to PDP.

The defectors were received by the running mate to the presidential candidate of PDP for the 2023 poll and Governor of Delta State, Efeanyi Okowa, at a colourful ceremony which took place at Giginya Stadium.

Congratulating the defectors, Okowa said the PDP wants to unite Nigeria unlike APC, adding that, "We believe in one Nigeria and one nation and we believe it will be good with this country.

"The APC government had promised us change but they brought something else. They destroyed everything we have. APC has failed."

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal chided APC over its inability to select a running mate.

"Can we trust the party which cannot produce a running mate to lead this country again?" he queried.