Nigeria: Obasanjo Would Have Lost 1999 Poll Without Atiku - Ex-VP's Loyalist

A Kano State-based loyalist of a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Alhaji Muhammadu Abdullahi Sugar, has said Olusegun Obasanjo would have lost the 1999 presidential poll without Atiku as his running mate.

Obasanjo had said he regretted picking Atiku as his running mate for the election, but Sugar, who is a chieftain of the PDP, told Daily Trust that Obasanjo's comment was a "fruitless attempt to scuttle the glaring popularity of Atiku in the 2023 general elections."

Sugar stated that it was apparent that the choice of Atiku as running mate to Obasanjo in 1999 wasn't Obasanjo's doing but a move by some prominent Nigerian leaders who had seen the good qualities of Atiku and his popularity, as well as his wide acceptance in every part of the country.

He said, "It is vividly clear that Atiku wasn't Obasanjo's choice in 1999 and as such there is no justifiable reason for him to say he made a mistake in choosing him. In fact, Obasanjo wouldn't have won the election if he had chosen someone else.

"People should understand that Obasanjo is frustrated and scared of Atiku becoming the president. However, this will not deter what God has destined. We are optimistic that Atiku will emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections."