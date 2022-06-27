South Africa: Public Enterprises DG Placed On Suspension

27 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Enterprises Director-General, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, has been placed on precautionary suspension.

In a statement, the Department of Public Enterprises said a complaint has been laid with the Public Service Commission (PSC) in respect of certain matters pertaining to the Director-General.

The matter was investigated by an external investigator and the report was referred to the Presidency for consideration.

"In accordance with normal government protocol, the President has delegated the matter to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services for further processing, in accordance with the Senior Management Service Handbook.

"The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services has placed the Director-General of the Department of Public Enterprises on precautionary suspension, with immediate effect, until the disciplinary process is completed." said the department.

