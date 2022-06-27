South Africa: President Ramaphosa in Germany for G7 Summit

27 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday arrived in Bavaria, in Germany, to participate in the G7 Leaders' Summit at the invitation of the host, Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Summit will commences on Monday in Schloss Elmau, in Bavaria.

In a statement, the Presidency said South Africa will participate in two outreach sessions.

"The first will be a working lunch on 'Investing in the future', where issues of climate, energy and health will be discussed, followed by a working session titled 'Stronger Together', where the Summit will address food security issues and advancing gender equality," said the Presidency.

On Sunday evening, President Ramaphosa attended a Dinner hosted in honour of Heads of State/Government by Markus Söber, Bavarian Minister-President.

South Africa has been a regular invitee of the G7.

"Participation in the 2022 Leaders' Summit presents an opportunity for the country to highlight the concerns of developing countries and to advocate for the continued global attention for equitable distribution of resources, particularly with regards to the on-going pandemic as well as economic recovery measures," said the Presidency.

