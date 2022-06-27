Nigeria: Reject APC, PDP in 2023, Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians

A former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has called on the electorate to reject the candidates of the APC and the PDP during the polls.

Kwankwaso, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, at the weekend during a consultation visit, said the two major political parties had failed the people over the years by not providing the needed dividends of democracy across all sectors of governance.

He called on Nigerians to have trust in NNPP to transform the country and place it on the right path to progress, explaining that the party had been experiencing surge in membership in the last few months since he joined the platform.

Kwankwaso said, "We have seen the performances of the APC and the PDP, and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again. These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully; they have nothing to offer.

"Look at the road from Akure to Ado-Ekiti, it is in a very terrible and deplorable situation. You go around any of these cities, Abuja and other areas, you hardly see anything happening. Poverty is at the highest level in this country.

"Insecurity is also at its peak, and we can't continue like that because the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country. So, the only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and sell the ideas of NNPP which is a progressive party and vote for the party come 2023."

On speculations that he is in alliance with the PDP, Kwankwaso said, "Don't forget we have candidates across board now in NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections. So you will expect me to leave and join others in the PDP? It is not going to happen."