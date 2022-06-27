Nigeria: Uzodimma Grants 10-Day Amnesty to Bandits in Imo, Says 'Surrender Your Arms or Face Consequences'

Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma has granted a 10-day amnesty to bandits operating and hibernating in the forests in Imo State to leave the place immediately and surrender themselves and their arms to their traditional rulers for unconditional pardon or face the consequences.

Governor Uzodimma who spoke at the Government House Chapel Owerri while addressing the congregation after Sunday Service said that the government has decided to rid the forests in Imo State of bandits and accordingly, has procured the necessary equipment for the purpose, hence the need for those of them who want to be reintegrated into the society to take advantage of the amnesty and quit now and hand over their arms.

He emphasised that the period of grace will not be extended as those who fail to take advantage of it will have themselves to blame.

The Governor also announced that President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to declare open the Army Day celebration has also fixed July 12th to 13th, 2022 as the period he would commission the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads as well as perform the flag-off of the construction of Owerri - Mbaise - Umuahia (from Fire Service) and the Orlu-Akokwa roads and the foundation laying ceremony of the Imo International Conference Centre in Owerri.