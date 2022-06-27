Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Joins Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) in Prioritising the Plight of People Living With Disabilities

Government will continue to encourage and partner with private sector organisations in the quest to meet the needs of the disabled and disadvantaged in order to ensure greater societal inclusion.

"It is my firm belief that with the collective support of social and economic actors, the active participation of the various representative associations gathered here, we shall collectively achieve more for this vulnerable group," the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stated on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Accra.

Dr Bawumia gave the pledge at a fundraising dinner organized by the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) towards the establishment of the CEM Ability Village, a philanthropic programme aimed at providing a model to support Persons Living With Disability (PWD) through access to three main areas: Health and Social care; Education and Training; and Enhancing Economic Activities.

According to officials of the church, the CEM Ability Village will have an Empowerment Centre to provide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and other skills training to address the employment challenges of PWDs; an ultra-modern hospital to cater for the specific needs of persons with disability; a Technology centre to focus on software development and hardware assembly and repair.

It will also have an Advocacy, Counselling, Guidance and Information service; assisted living and affordable housing support; and support for PWDs to venture into agriculture.

"As a Government we will continue to address the various challenges of PWDs head-on. We all need to put our hands to the wheel and work to remove all obstacles facing our brothers and sisters. Let us tap into our human nature and give out our resources to lift them up.

"In fact, our gathering at this fund-raising event is a very crucial step as CEM Ability Village is showing the way that we do not have to wait for the Government to do everything. This charity has stepped up to the plate by initiating this empowerment centre for Persons with Disability.

"We are therefore witnessing a fine example of responsibility sharing and this calls for our overwhelming support as government, organizations and individuals. We need to support this private and social sector led initiative which is a perfect example of forging partnership with the government to address critical issues facing this vulnerable group to create more inclusive communities."

Making a passionate appeal to individuals, corporate institutions and all persons concerned about the wellbeing of persons living with disability to support the CEM Ability Village and other initiatives designed to make life better for them, Dr Bawumia said it is now time to match the walk with the talk.

"I believe that supporting the CEM Ability Village is our civic and moral responsibility. Let us all rise to the occasion. Every life matters and we should not leave anyone behind," he emphasized.