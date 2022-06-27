Africa: Min. Sonii - 'Quality Education, Good Governance and Food Security Are Guarantor to End Poverty, Ignorance in Africa'

Monrovia — Liberia's education Minister Dr. Ansu Sonii has underscored the need for leaders across Africa, especially in Liberia, to prioritize education, good governance and guarantee for food security if the high rate of poverty, ignorance and instability must be curtailed or eradicated from the continent.

According to him, the continent remains faced with multiple challenges and as such, quality education remains the main guarantor to combat against those difficulties.

He made these comments when he delivered the keynote address at the 25th African Studies Forum organized and hosted by the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) over the week end.

Founded in 1995, the African Studies and Research Forum provides an intellectual forum for discussing solutions for the various challenges facing the African continent by stakeholders in the educational sector.

Dr. Sonii spoke on the theme: Africa during times of challenges, transition and change.

"Our position as Africans of the 21st century is not to indulge in unnecessary intellectual combats based on our perceptions, but to engage in finding the truth about Africa to the extent of our knowledge, experiences, and the way we understand ourselves in retrospect".

He said Africans should continue should cultivate a sense of proud to accelerate unity, social integration, economic advancement and interdependence, political and food security, across the continent and also set the foundation of a comparable quality education as the primary guarantor to deliver the continent from the vices of poverty, ignorance and relegation among races.

Dr. Sonii observed that the repeated domination of indigenous Africa by external powers interfered with its rich cultures, traditions, social institutions and relationships.

He maintained that the ravages of the continent could easily be blamed on a number of invasions; Islam in the 10th century came the slave trade was another hallmark of the ravages faced by Africa.

He stressed that Africans need to awaken the lethargy of millions of their counterparts from this hypnotic influence that "Africans are unintelligent and are inferior to other races" though civilization originated from the continent.

Dr. Sonii emphasized that history did injustice to Africa by calling it 'The Dark Continent that had no history'.

He said the retrogression of continent was the introduction of the Atlantic slave trade which was an evil ploy that "stood still" Africa's progress and development.

"It was an orchestrated move to utilize the intelligence, strength and resources of Africa to develop Europe and America. The years of the slave trade and colonialism drove Africa to the bottom".

Transition

He observed that despite this, the African continent has been transitioning since the end of slavery.

Despite this, Dr. Sonii added that, "Europe engaged into indirect slavery where powerful nations ruling over weaker nations on their own territories against their will to exploit their resources to strengthen and enrich themselves".

According to him, African territories were seized by powerful European countries who imposed their authority over the people against their will; exploited their minerals and natural resources, and inflicted pain upon them by depriving them of all inherent and fundamental rights at home.

He indicated that the continent underwent a transition from colonialism to self-determination and today, Africans can boast of self-governance and regional and continental bodies that project inter-African cooperation.

"But the struggle for a truly independent Africa is still ongoing. What we have is political independence. What is required for a stronger Africa is economic independence. I believe we can succeed if we believe that change is an indispensable course of life that must and always does come. Africa is still ongoing the rigors of social and political changes".

Struggle for power

Dr. Sonii observed that struggle among the elites for power has become the new norm on the African continent.

He noted that democracy was alien to the African continent traditional leadership system in the past, but the democratic dispensation now overwhelms Africa.

"As we peruse history, we will realize that the ancient African leadership system was dynastical and monarchical. All powers were vested in the King. After his death, the next in the family line was enthroned. Embracing democracy therefore was a complete overthrow of the traditional one family style lifetime leadership".

He maintained that the culture of suffrage, the right to choose, has become the new political norms to all Africans and governments.

Though it is far from perfection, he disclosed that, the move is "safely on course to the way of governance where the people decide".

Dr. Sonii pointed out that multiple arm conflicts, including terrorist-sponsored threats kept the continent backward for a prolong period of time.

As a result of these conflicts, he stated that, the political and economic conditions of Africans remain challenged.

Fight vices

He used the occasion to encourage African leaders to become more pragmatic in fighting against vices that continue to impede economic, social and political stability on the African continent.

Dr. Sonii emphasized that for Africans to succeed in the governing culture of the west, both citizens and governments must love the state, continent and imbibe the virtues of unity, peace, stability, harmony, honesty and integrity.

He called for the guarantee of constitutional transfers of power between governments, minimizing the appetite for military intervention, which at all times interferes with the constitution at the detriment of the country forward match.

He said justice should also blindly be served all the population, and food security must also be guaranteed by African authorities by giving functionality to the economy and allowing the private sector to flourish.

Dr. Sonii maintained that leaders should cultivate respect for traditions and cultural originalities while modifying harmful practices that are subject to resentments among the population.

He added that population across the African continent should be educated sustainably to guarantee the availability of scholars, researchers, for all purposes based on the capacity.

He said technical and skills training education should be provided to cater for the majority who may not be scholastic enthusiasts, but needs a job.

Dr. Sonii, however, expressed excitement that the African Studies and Research Forum is on the right trajectory where Africans can share a common platform in re-defining Africa as it were, and forging forward with hope to create the "Africa We Want", earlier than 2063.

He maintained that Africa 2063 "The Africa We Want" slogan projects the continent to have equal standing on the globe barely 50 years on.

This, according to him, is the vision of continental leadership, placing behind the old generation with all of the inhumanity suffered at the hands of other races and in some cases Africans themselves adopting a collective ambition like never before.

Speaking earlier, the President of the AMEU, Dr. Alvin E. Attah, emphasized the many and compelling reasons why African studies and research remain more relevant "even in our own era".

"I am certain that the many distinguished scholars present at this conference are exceptionally competent to deliver on the various aspects of this timely relevance".

He expressed particularly interested in the field of research given that he began in the sciences and worked in the field of research for years before pursuing other career path.

"For us, here at the AME University, our vision is to be a research-oriented institution of higher learning. Therefore, we've developed and strengthened our partnership and collaboration with other higher institutions of leaning in the sub-region and beyond for educational, and research collaboration between the students, faculty, departments, and research centers/ institutes and will endeavor to advance in fields in which both institutions are interested".

He further assured that the Administration of this University remains open to explore further future partnerships and collaborations with other institutions of higher learning and organizations of similar interest.

"I, therefore, express my best wishes for the successful outcome of this International Conference, trusting that it may make a valuable contribution towards the renewal of the field of research, and may offer all participants the occasion for an enriching and fruitful exchange."