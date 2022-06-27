Africa: Amb. Sammy David Representing Liberia At Africa's First Peace Conference in Uganda

Several media institutions turn out at the official launch of Africa's first peace campaign on the United Nations Charter Day in Kampala Uganda. Over fourteen Peace Ambassadors from ten different nations were present to grace the all important occasion.

During the press conference, the UN Eminent Peace ambassador to Liberia, Amb. Dr. Sammy David called on all governments in Africa to focus on "Youth Development", stating our youths are the next generation of leaders... He further said "if we fail to teach our youths the language of peace today, someone else out there will introduce to them the language of violence.

Among those in attendance were:

His Excellency Amb. Per Stafsen -the world Peace President from Denmark, His Excellency Amb Emmanuel Nkweke -the World Peace spokesman from Nigeria, Amb Samuel Ben Owusu from Ghana,

Amb. Johnson Elhatt from United Arab Emirates, and Amb. Livingstone Banjagala of Uganda.

The hope of his message is to reach out encourage African Nations to propell their attention into strengthing the youths, and to push for the beacon of hope for all in an equal manner.

Amb. Sammy David is a strong advocate for Africa youth Peace and development. He believes strongly in the idea that if the Youths are not strength, the future of their nations will parish. that is why since his induction as a Peace Ambassador, he has tirelessly worked in his country Liberia through organizing peace rallies and pushing for youths empowerment .

Amb. Sammy David is a devoted Christian. He is the founder and President of God's Family Church Int'l located in Paynesville City. Amb. David is an international Speaker, Author and has written several books.