South Africa: Levels of Financial Stress - the Best and Worst Municipal Performers in Kwazulu-Natal

analysis

The Auditor-General's latest audit outcomes paint a picture of financial instability with only 41 municipalities across the country achieving a clean bill of health. Here are some of the best and worst performers in KwaZulu-Natal, which has a poor record of governance and service delivery.

The poor audit outcomes for most KwaZulu-Natal municipalities could have been clearly predicted by viewing a host of publicly available data sources that have been released over the last five years.

Ongoing patronage networks, political instability, theft, and deployed cadres who cannot do basic tasks helped precipitate the 2020/2021 outcomes.

Audit outcomes are indicators of the relative health and stability of a municipality. In KwaZulu-Natal, the municipalities with the best audit outcomes have consistently scored clean or unqualified audit opinions over the last five years. Here, the rural Okhahlamba Municipality leads the way, with five consecutive clean audit opinions, indicating a good degree of political and administrative stability at the time of the audits.

Of the 10 municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal that obtained the worst audit outcomes, eight are under administration.

A dive into National Treasury's annually released State of Local Government Report shows that all of the worst performing municipalities have been flagged as being...