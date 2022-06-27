Namibia: Swapo Has Delivered, Says Shaningwa

26 June 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa says the ruling party has delivered basic services such as water and electricity across the country.

Shaningwa said this on Saturday at a meeting at Okonguati in the Kunene region, where she was also photographed with other party leaders drawing water from a borehole.

"I have also taken note of the challenge of access to water, please do trust that indeed it is a development that I shall communicate to the relevant authorities for decisive action. This is because water is life," she said.

Shaningwa added that the government has provided police stations, healthcare facilities and improved social grants for senior citizens, orphans and people living with disabilities.

"Yesterday upon our arrival, I was very happy to have witnessed food parcels being distributed within your community to the needy, this indeed is a noteworthy commitment from our government," she said.

She further said the government would continue to implement socio-economic development projects.

